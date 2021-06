Conference / Speakers / Abby Sassel

Abby is a Haskell Engineer at Hasura. She has experience working as a full-stack developer in other industries including eCommerce, Finance and Education. She enjoys working with programming languages such as Haskell, PureScript and Clojure and sharing the joy of functional programming in her spare time as a Code First Girls lecturer, Code Club volunteer, co-organiser of Afrotech Fest and local meetups.