Tyler Hannan

Head of Community, Hasura

Tyler looks after the community team at Hasura and brings two decades of experience in databases, distributed systems, and developer advocacy.

Closing Keynote

Vision & Roadmap & Community Keynote

Description

A company is a unique combination of employee, advisor, user, customer, contributor, champion….and all of these, combined, make up the community. As we close the conference we pause to share a brief conversation about the event itself and recognise the important of you — the Hasura community.

