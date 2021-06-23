Speakers Graphic

Adron Hall

Engineering Advocate, Hasura

Adron has a wide range of companies, programming, and database experience. This includes companies ranging from small startups to 200k plus person enterprises and the respective challenges of design and architecture for these companies. In programming, Adron is fluent in C#, JavaScript, and Go, with experience in F#, Java, C++, Erlang, COBOL, and others, for a truly polyglot perspective of language approaches and their technology stacks. But, I get super frustrated writing in the third person for various reasons. So I like to think of me as jovial, proactive, test & code, code & test, get things done well, software architect, engineer, code monkey, coder, and distributed systems advocate. I go by the title of “Coder, Messenger, Recon” as it seems to encompass what I do.

Workshop

Incremental Adoption of GraphQL in existing applications

Description

In this 90 minute live workshop you will learn the fundamentals of GraphQL and how you can accelerate time to market for your applications by adopting GraphQL and Hasura incrementally into your existing tech stack. Whether you're building a new application, adding new features to an existing application or planning for a larger modernization initiative in your enterprise, this workshop will take you over practical approaches to achieve your goals faster while moving incrementally.

Takeaways

  • Fundamentals of GraphQL - queries, subscriptions and mutations
  • Architectural differences between GraphQL from REST
  • Instant GraphQL on your existing data with Hasura
  • Securing GraphQL access with authentication and authorization
  • Bringing your custom business logic into the “graph” by extending Hasura.
  • Data federation: Connecting other data sources and domains such as your CRM, payment API or services owned by other teams in your org into a unified data graph with data federation
  • Incremental adoption of GraphQL/Hasura, ensuring the benefits of GraphQL while mitigating the risks of a new technology like GraphQL
  • Use Cases at scale with GraphQL and Hasura

