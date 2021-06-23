Speakers Graphic

Conference / Speakers / Yasmine Moaven

Yasmine Moaven

VP of Marketing and Communications, Pipe

Yasmin Moaven is the VP of Marketing and Communications at Pipe, a new kind of trading platform unlocking recurring revenue streams as an asset class. Prior to Pipe, she was one of the first employees at Fair, where she spearheaded their investor relations, marketing and communications efforts, raising over $500M in equity capital and over $1.6B in debt. Earlier in her career, she headed up marketing and communications for Sotheby’s North and South American regions. She also worked in marketing for TrueCar and for the L.A. Tourism Board, where she worked early on with the city’s transportation committee to approve ridesharing in Los Angeles. Yas has a passion for fintech and financial literacy, and holds a BA from the University of Southern California.

Fireside Chat

Building & Scaling Pipe

Description

Pipe is the fastest-growing fintech company that uses Hasura as a core part of their tech infrastructure. Pipe is valued at over $2 billion in just under a year since its public launch in June of last year. Pipe has an engineering team of just 12 folks, and are building and shipping extremely quickly! In this fireside chat, Rajoshi will be speaking with Peter & Yas from Pipe about their growth from the lens of building & scaling their tech, team and culture. Join us to learn from the experiences of one of the fastest scaling companies in technology.

Read More >

© 2021 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved