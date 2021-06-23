Conference / Speakers / Yasmine Moaven

Yasmin Moaven is the VP of Marketing and Communications at Pipe, a new kind of trading platform unlocking recurring revenue streams as an asset class. Prior to Pipe, she was one of the first employees at Fair, where she spearheaded their investor relations, marketing and communications efforts, raising over $500M in equity capital and over $1.6B in debt. Earlier in her career, she headed up marketing and communications for Sotheby’s North and South American regions. She also worked in marketing for TrueCar and for the L.A. Tourism Board, where she worked early on with the city’s transportation committee to approve ridesharing in Los Angeles. Yas has a passion for fintech and financial literacy, and holds a BA from the University of Southern California.