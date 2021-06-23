Description

Pipe is the fastest-growing fintech company that uses Hasura as a core part of their tech infrastructure. Pipe is valued at over $2 billion in just under a year since its public launch in June of last year. Pipe has an engineering team of just 12 folks, and are building and shipping extremely quickly! In this fireside chat, Rajoshi will be speaking with Peter & Yas from Pipe about their growth from the lens of building & scaling their tech, team and culture. Join us to learn from the experiences of one of the fastest scaling companies in technology.