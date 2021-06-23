Description

Adopting new technologies, especially at the core of your stack, requires learning new technologies. But, more importantly, it requires revisiting the assumptions of architecture. In this session, we will explore the mental models associated with architecting a high-performance, scalable application using Hasura. While Hasura is familiar, its broad applicability means that the 'domain design' for applications can differ. After this talk you will leave with a perspective on the technology itself, use cases in which it is a perfect fit, incremental migration to Hasura-enabled technology, and designing with performance in mind. In short...'How to think in Hasura.'