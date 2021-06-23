Description

Modern cloud-native application development revolves around faster prototyping, a constant feedback loop, and infrastructure automation. These factors influence application developers to embrace a fully managed software development stack to concentrate the majority of development effort on solving the business problems. The entire stack from UI apps, API layers, and backend databases are managed services working together to serve internet-scale applications. Yugabyte Cloud is a fully managed linearly scalable Postgres compliant database having native integration with Hasura cloud. In this talk, We will walk you through the steps for implementing a GraphQL application in less than 5 mins using Hasura Cloud and Yugabyte Cloud. Also, we will demonstrate how the backend cloud database can be scaled independently of the GraphQL provider without any disruption.