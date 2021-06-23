Description

Here's the story of how we helped McDonald's and Coca-Cola to put a smile on their customers by delivering a real-time application without the heavyweight of maintaining or configuring the infrastructure needed for such a complex goal. Our stack needed to be scalable, resilient, easy to debug, event-driven, secure, and multi-tenant to support various countries, and it was achievable by looking carefully beyond Nextjs and Hasura, our partners: Vercel and Hasura Inc.