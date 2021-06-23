Description

Continuous Integration. Continuous Deployment. Buzzwords to some but meaningful to so many of us. Do you desire to more fully use migrations with Hasura? Or do you wonder how to get started with ‘declarative’ deployments? Or...perhaps...streamlining your migrations and management experience is a key priority. Or, CI integration is deeply meaningful to your workflow. Join TKTK in learning about work the Hasura team is doing on more tightly integrating both OSS and Hasura Cloud with CI/CD workflows. (Hint: Hasura + GitHub == best friends)