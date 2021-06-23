Description

Developers and startups are known for adopting the most bleeding edge tech. Partly out of a sense of fun (developer experience) and to optimise performance. This sets the trend for technologies that stand the test of time and are adopted into traditional, mainstream enterprise. Always with an eye towards performance, developer experience, and -- most importantly -- reliability and robustness. React, GraphQL, Kubernetes (not to mention cloud adoption more broadly) have followed this same pattern.

In this conversation Guillermo (CEO, Vercel) and Tanmai Gopal (CEO, Hasura) discuss how we can decrease the time between these adoption trends, the importance of developer productivity, and how shortening this adoption cycle enables organisations (of all sizes) to build & ship at a pace not possible before."