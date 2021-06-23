Description

A new generation of GraphQL typesafe clients have emerged (like 'gql-zeus' and 'genql') and their promise seems compelling. Join Gavin Ray, Community Engineer at Hasura, as he explores why you should be adopting these into your workflows immediately. There is a specific adoption pattern for use with Hasura, and integration with clients, and it is game-changing. Queries, subscriptions, mutations all manifest right in your editor. Your developer experience is going to fundamentally change for the better!