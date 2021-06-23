Description

The side effect of the massive explosion of data is that it is spread across different databases, on-prem/cloud and external APIs. The “source of truth” is distributed across multiple data sources. Remote Joins in Hasura solves this data access problem by treating all these different sources as if it were one database and giving developers access to precise slices of data. In this talk, we will share a product release making it easy for the dev community to consume and collaborate towards a rich and secure Data Ecosystem.