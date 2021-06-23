Description

What did you do when you loaded up your first Hasura project? Maybe you created a sample table, were following a tutorial, or tried implementing a feature. With schema sharing we're hoping to bridge the gap for both beginner and veteran Hasura users by bringing installable samples of permissions, relationships, and advanced Hasura features; as well as data models, logical implementations, and extension examples. With these installable schemas you and your team will be able to not only get up to speed with Hasura, but also be able to embrace the power of the database that runs through your API. Join this lightning session with Martin, to run through a demonstration of this new utility, as well as a look into the future of creating your own schemas for your team.