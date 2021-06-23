Description

Behind the scenes, Hasura already provides many optimizations to optimize query performance for scalability. Recently, we’ve been improving support for query response caching, which is an opt-in performance improvement for your queries at the expense of consistency/staleness. Query response caching is not a feature we have discussed widely, so this talk will start with an overview of the feature. We’ll also look at the trade-offs, and a set of techniques for getting the most out of the response cache for your own production systems. Finally, we’ll look at some of the possible future directions in which we’ll be taking this feature over the next few months.