Description

In this talk we share our learnings from architecting a complex multi-tenant system like Hasura Cloud using Hasura. We’ll talk about how we make use of Hasura’s read models, sync and async APIs and its powerful eventing system across various components that drive Hasura Cloud. We’ll dive into the lessons learnt and the patterns we have adopted that enabled us to ship features fast with the ease of iterating.

This talk is ideal for software architects and engineers architecting a complex product who are keen to explore where Hasura sits in and what value can Hasura add to the existing stack.