Description

I want data; I want it now. The future of application development.

Join the co-founder & CEO of Hasura, Tanmai for an exploration of the evolution of the application development stack. App servers and ORMs are being replaced by data layers or core data services that are making data-access self-serve and unlocking developer productivity. Tanmai will showcase key Hasura product announcements that support the vision of simplified data-access for all developers.