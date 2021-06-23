Description

In this 90 minute live workshop you will learn the fundamentals of GraphQL and how you can accelerate time to market for your applications by adopting GraphQL and Hasura incrementally into your existing tech stack. Whether you're building a new application, adding new features to an existing application or planning for a larger modernization initiative in your enterprise, this workshop will take you over practical approaches to achieve your goals faster while moving incrementally.

Hasura currently works with Postgres, BigQuery, MySQL and SQL Server