Workshop
SQLite: Implementing A New Hasura Backend
Description
We've been working on adding support for more databases to Hasura: Microsoft SQL Server, Google BigQuery, Citus, and soon, MySQL. We have worked to make the process as seamless as possible, and we'd like to share the knowledge so you can add your favourite source to Hasura!
Takeaways
By attending this workshop, you should gain a good understanding on how to add a new database to Hasura, as well as some insight into the inner workings of the Hasura GraphQL Engine.
Prerequisites
- In order to take full advantage of the workshop, you should have a beginner to intermediate level understanding of Haskell syntax, type classes, and type applications.