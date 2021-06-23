Description

I'd like to talk about we used the useReducer hook within the console code and how it is an integral part and the foundation in terms of state management for many features that have been built over the past year. One of the biggest benefits of using it is of course the clean and expressive code that comes with using such a hook. Some might refute this and claim that it's verbose, but since we're a young console team and are familiar with very few "good" state management patterns, useReducer fits the bill perfectly.