Talk
Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics
Description
News Developer teams have historically had to go to great lengths to deliver as close to real-time elections or olympics results to their audiences. The Washington Post is always experimenting with new approaches and Hasura fits in well in our future efforts. This talk will go through some of the history delivering olympics results at the Post and where we see a vision for Hasura usage.
