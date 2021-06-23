Speakers Graphic

Conference / Talks / Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics

Talk

Delivering real-time statistics for the 2021 Olympics

Description

News Developer teams have historically had to go to great lengths to deliver as close to real-time elections or olympics results to their audiences. The Washington Post is always experimenting with new approaches and Hasura fits in well in our future efforts. This talk will go through some of the history delivering olympics results at the Post and where we see a vision for Hasura usage.

Additional data to go at the bottom of the content.

Share this talk:

Data Federation with Hasura

Spikey Workloads, Burst Capacity, and other Buzzwords

© 2021 Hasura Inc. All rights reserved