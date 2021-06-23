Description

TimescaleDB uses hypertables as an abstraction layer to leverage time-series data on Postgres database. The compression system works behind the scenes, dividing the large data into small storages that we call "chunks." Every chunk works as a fragment of the table and can be compressed independently. In this lightning talk, you'll see how to create a GraphQL subscription endpoint in Hasura to monitor changes in the compression status of each hypertable chunk, in real-time. Changes to the state of the chunk will be animated in a simple UI, showing the size and status of the chunks over time, as new data is inserted and chunks are compressed.