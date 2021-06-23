Conference / Speakers / Rishichandra Wawhal
Rishichandra Wawhal
Software Engineer, Hasura
Rishi works with the Hasura Could Team. He's fluent in NodeJS, ReasonML, and Golang. In his free time he likes to lift heavy things.
From development to staging to production, we all want to automate everything that can be automated. Like many users, do you end up reinventing the CI/CD wheel for your Hasura projects? Do you find it hard reviewing and testing pull requests because you have to apply migrations on your local setup every time? Join Rishi for a sneak-peak into how he deploys his local migrations to staging and production by a simple git push. He’ll also show you how he gets preview apps for every main pull request on his git repository.