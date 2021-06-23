Description

From development to staging to production, we all want to automate everything that can be automated. Like many users, do you end up reinventing the CI/CD wheel for your Hasura projects? Do you find it hard reviewing and testing pull requests because you have to apply migrations on your local setup every time? Join Rishi for a sneak-peak into how he deploys his local migrations to staging and production by a simple git push. He’ll also show you how he gets preview apps for every main pull request on his git repository.