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Evolution of Hasura Engineering

Talk

Description

Over the past year Hasura has grown as a product and as a company, and we have plans to continue this growth in the coming year. As we continue to take this momentum forward, we've had to grow as an engineering team as well. We are no longer simply building an open-source tool, but an entire SaaS platform. How have we had to change as an engineering team to accommodate this growth? What does it look like to evolve our processes to best support our customers? As we look forward to the next 6 to 12 months of growth, what plans do we have to continue this evolution as an engineering team? Get an inside look into what goes into growing and scaling an engineering team.

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Conference / Speakers / Davy Stevenson

Davy Stevenson

VP of Engineering, Hasura

Davy Stevenson is VP Engineering at Hasura and cares deeply about building high-performing engineering teams that are enabled to build amazing products. Previously she worked at Fastly and GitHub.

Davy Stevenson
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