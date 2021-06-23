Conference / Speakers / Nikhil Chandrappa
Nikhil Chandrappa
Software Engineer Lead, Yugabyte
Nikhil works in ecosystem engineering team at Yugabyte. He is leading the efforts on YugabyteDB integrations with open source developer tools like GraphQL, Spring Data, R2DBC, and Kubernetes. He also works with the developer community on the adoption of Distributed SQL databases in cloud native applications. Before joining Yugabyte, he worked as a senior data engineer at Pivotal, championing the cloud native data APIs and in-memory data grids for Fortune 500 customers. He has presented at major developer conferences, including Spring One, GraphQL Conferences. He is originally from Mysore, India, and has a master’s degree in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University.