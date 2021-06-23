Conference / Speakers / Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing, Hasura
Jesse is a technical product marketer at Hasura.
Conference / Speakers / Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing, Hasura
Jesse is a technical product marketer at Hasura.
Workshop
Data Federation, as a concept, allows for the aggregation of data from distributed sources together into a single, common data model but “pushes’ down execution to underlying sources. It doesn’t contain the actual data. Instead, it contains metadata about where different data sources are located and how to fetch them on demand. Think of it as accessing a virtual database that contains all the data ever required for your application.