Speakers Graphic

Workshop

Data Federation with Hasura

Description

Data Federation, as a concept, allows for the aggregation of data from distributed sources together into a single, common data model but “pushes’ down execution to underlying sources. It doesn’t contain the actual data. Instead, it contains metadata about where different data sources are located and how to fetch them on demand. Think of it as accessing a virtual database that contains all the data ever required for your application.

Takeaways

  • Accessing all your data with a unified GraphQL API no matter where it lives
  • A deep dive on Hasura’s remote join features
  • An overview of setup, security (authorisation), and performance
  • Live demonstrations

