Speakers Graphic

SQLite: Implementing A New Hasura Backend

Workshop

Description

We've been working on adding support for more databases to Hasura: Microsoft SQL Server, Google BigQuery, Citus, and soon, MySQL. We have worked to make the process as seamless as possible, and we'd like to share the knowledge so you can add your favourite source to Hasura!

Takeaways

By attending this workshop, you should gain a good understanding on how to add a new database to Hasura, as well as some insight into the inner workings of the Hasura GraphQL Engine.

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Conference / Speakers / Philip Carlsen

Philip Carlsen

Software Developer, Hasura

Philip Carlsen is a software developer at Hasura, working on extending the server backend. A self-proclaimed Haskeller since 2009, his interests range over formal and natural languages, application development, and spending time with his family.

Philip Carlsen
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