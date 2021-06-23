Conference / Speakers / Peter Downs
Director of Engineering, Pipe
Peter Downs is the Director of Engineering at Pipe, a new kind of trading platform that enables entrepreneurs to grow their business on their terms. As an engineering leader, he is primarily focused on giving the team and company the tools, people, and infrastructure they need to succeed. Prior to Pipe, Peter worked at Stripe and numerous tech startups including Coinbase, Beme and more in a variety of engineering roles. Peter holds a degree in Computer Science with a focus on Natural Language Processing and Comparative Media Studies from MIT.