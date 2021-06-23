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Building & Scaling Pipe

Fireside Chat

Description

Pipe is the fastest-growing fintech company that uses Hasura as a core part of their tech infrastructure. Pipe is valued at over $2 billion in just under a year since its public launch in June of last year. Pipe has an engineering team of just 12 folks, and are building and shipping extremely quickly! In this fireside chat, Rajoshi will be speaking with Peter & Yas from Pipe about their growth from the lens of building & scaling their tech, team and culture. Join us to learn from the experiences of one of the fastest scaling companies in technology.

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Conference / Speakers / Peter Downs

Peter Downs

Director of Engineering, Pipe

Peter Downs is the Director of Engineering at Pipe, a new kind of trading platform that enables entrepreneurs to grow their business on their terms. As an engineering leader, he is primarily focused on giving the team and company the tools, people, and infrastructure they need to succeed. Prior to Pipe, Peter worked at Stripe and numerous tech startups including Coinbase, Beme and more in a variety of engineering roles. Peter holds a degree in Computer Science with a focus on Natural Language Processing and Comparative Media Studies from MIT.

Peter Downs
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