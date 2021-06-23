Conference / Speakers / Sebastian Ferrari

Sebastian is from Uruguay though lives in Brazil where he co-founded and works as the CTO of Taller helping clients and developers to design and build custom digital products. He has more than 15 years of experience building software for startups and enterprise clients using Open Source technologies, also is a certified Kanban Management Professional by the Kanban University and an enthusiast of the Agile, DevOps and DDD culture, designing systems from a sociotechnical aspect. Co-founded the React Conf Brazil and Co-organized and spoke on events related to Open Source technologies like Drupal, GraphQL, Javascript and GNU/Linux.