Antoine Leblanc is the lead of Hasura's Data Sources team, responsible for bringing new backend to the GraphQL engine and for extending what features are supported across them. They are first and foremost a fan of the Haskell programming language, which they taught for several years as part of Google's Haskell Team. They were a Haskell mentor on Exercism for a while, and always welcome questions from Haskell beginners!