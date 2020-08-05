ArrowBack to careers

Backend (Go) Engineer

Bangalore/Remote

Brief Overview:

We are looking for a Engineer with Go expertise to join the Hasura team. We believe types are everything and we make sure all code that is powering our production systems are written in a typed language. At Hasura, you will be working on developing new features and improving Hasura Cloud.
If you have experience with Go, building scalable server-side applications and are looking for a challenging work environment where you can grow and deepen your technical chops, we'd love to chat with you.
As a team, we try to keep learning from each other in a collaborative environment and are extremely passionate about engineering. We’re open to bringing in new technologies, tools and patterns to make our engineering experience continuously better.

Key Responsibilities:

  • ExpandParticipate in the entire dev life-cycle from pitch/prototyping through definition and design to build, integration, QA and continuous delivery.
  • ExpandWork with the product team to build and iterate on Hasura's offerings.
  • ExpandPerform code reviews.
  • ExpandSetting up CI/CD tooling & best-practices with great DX for the dev team.
  • ExpandIdentify bottlenecks and improve the application performance.
  • ExpandPlan and execute mid to long-term strategies that benefit the team and the product.
  • ExpandFoster technical decision making on the team, but make final decisions when necessary.
  • ExpandUnderstand engineering metrics and seek to improve them.

We’d love to hear from you if:

  • ExpandYou are an experienced backend/fullstack engineer who can lead projects, engage stakeholders, and empower other engineers in order to achieve goals.
  • ExpandYou have experience in building performant, scalable microservices.
  • ExpandYou have a thirst for evolving server-side architectures and modern web technology stacks.
  • ExpandYou have experience in writing idiomatic, maintainable Go code.
  • ExpandYou understand the nature of asynchronous programming, its quirks, and workarounds.
  • ExpandYou have experience in working with container technologies like Docker.
  • ExpandYou are familiar with writing integration and unit tests.
  • ExpandYou are familiar with CI/CD and build automation tools.
  • ExpandYou take delight in shipping amazing products and being obsessive about the little things around user experience.
  • ExpandStrong communication skills in person, on paper and in code.
  • ExpandExperience and comfort working in a collaborative environment like Slack, GitHub etc.
  • ExpandYou love to make an impact and thrive in small, collaborative, energetic teams.
  • ExpandStrong software engineering fundamentals: a Bachelors in CS or equivalent experience.

Bonus points if you:

  • ExpandYou have experience having led a team of backend/fullstack engineers.
  • ExpandYou have written, deployed and debugged microservices on Kubernetes.
  • ExpandYou have written a Kubernetes Operator.
  • ExpandYou are familiar with GraphQL.
  • ExpandYou have experience working with relational databases, Postgres in particular.
  • ExpandYou maintain a blog.
  • ExpandYou engage in community activities and like speaking at meetups, conferences and sharing what you’ve learnt.
  • ExpandYou’ve worked on building developer tools at work, in open-source projects or as a side gig :)

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.
As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.
We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.
