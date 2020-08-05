Backend (Go) Engineer

Bangalore/Remote

Brief Overview:

We are looking for a Engineer with Go expertise to join the Hasura team. We believe types are everything and we make sure all code that is powering our production systems are written in a typed language. At Hasura, you will be working on developing new features and improving Hasura Cloud.

If you have experience with Go, building scalable server-side applications and are looking for a challenging work environment where you can grow and deepen your technical chops, we'd love to chat with you.

As a team, we try to keep learning from each other in a collaborative environment and are extremely passionate about engineering. We’re open to bringing in new technologies, tools and patterns to make our engineering experience continuously better.

Key Responsibilities:

Participate in the entire dev life-cycle from pitch/prototyping through definition and design to build, integration, QA and continuous delivery.

We’d love to hear from you if:

You are an experienced backend/fullstack engineer who can lead projects, engage stakeholders, and empower other engineers in order to achieve goals.

Bonus points if you:

You have experience having led a team of backend/fullstack engineers.

Location:

This job will be in Bangalore, or remote.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.