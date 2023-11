Protecting your privacy is really important to us. Accordingly, Hasura, Inc.(“Hasura,” “we,” or “us”) is providing this Privacy Policy (the “Policy”) to explain our privacy practices and our collection, use and disclosure of Personal Information (as defined below) that we receive when you (“Users,” “you,” or “your”) use our Cloud Platform, Engine, Enterprise Platform, Websites, Products and Services (as defined in our Hasura Cloud Terms of Service or Website Terms of Use or Support and Consulting Services Agreement , or any other Agreement that you have entered into with Hasura).Unless we define a term in this Policy, all capitalized words used in this Privacy Policy have the same meanings as in our Hasura Cloud Terms of Service or Website Terms of Use or Support and Consulting Services Agreement , or any other Agreement that you have entered into with Hasura.IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH OUR POLICIES AND PRACTICES, DO NOT REQUEST, ACCESS, INSTALL, DOWNLOAD, REGISTER WITH, OR USE THE CLOUD PLATFORM, ENTERPRISE PLATFORM, THE SERVICES, OR THE ENGINE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE WITH THE TERMS OF THIS POLICY, PLEASE DO NOT ACCESS AND USE THE CLOUD PLATFORM, ENTERPRISE PLATFORM, THE SERVICES, OR THE ENGINE.NOTE THAT WE DO NOT SELL YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION, NOR DO WE INTEND TO DO SO.IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PRIVACY POLICY, PLEASE SEND US AN EMAIL AT [email protected] WE DO NOT SELL YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION, NOR DO WE INTEND TO DO SO. WE DO NOT GIVE ACCESS TO YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO THIRD PARTIES EXCEPT TO SUBPROCESSORS TO ASSIST US IN THE PROVISION OF OUR SERVICES TO YOU.

This Policy does not apply to, nor does Hasura take any responsibility for any information that is collected by any third party either using the Services or through any third-party links made available to you during your use of the Services, through any advertisements or through bots. Please note that you will be bound by the terms and privacy policies published by third-parties in respect of any information that you may provide to them by using Hasura Services. Please contact us at [email protected] if you wish to obtain a list of third-party providers who may have access to your information because of your use of Hasura Services.

Please do not include or provide any personal information unless specifically requested as part of the registration or other applicable processes. If any information you have provided or uploaded violates the terms of this Policy, Hasura may delete such information upon informing you of the same and revoke your access if required without incurring any liability to you. If you post information on our Website for persons other than Hasura, you do so at your own risk. By doing so, you consent to their use of such information including transmitting it to others off our Website. Please be aware that Hasura cannot control the actions of other users of the websites and mobile applications with whom you may choose to share information with.

Hasura, Inc. complies with the EU- U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss-U.S. DPF) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Hasura has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (EU-U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from the European Union in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF and from the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar) in reliance on the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF. Hasura has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from Switzerland in reliance on the Swiss-U.S. DPF. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Notice and the EU-U.S. DPF Principles and/or the Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles, the Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/

You have the right to access the personal data that we store on you. We are subject to the investigation and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). You may require us to arbitrate your complaints under certain circumstances. We will be liable to you for any unauthorized transfers of your personal data to third parties. You may also be able to invoke binding arbitration for unresolved complaints but prior to initiating such arbitration, a resident of a European country participating in the DPF must first: (1) contact us and afford us the opportunity to resolve the issue; (2) seek assistance from BBB DPF; and (3) contact the U.S. Department of Commerce (either directly or through a European Data Protection Authority) and afford the Department of Commerce time to attempt to resolve the issue. If such a resident invokes binding arbitration, each party shall be responsible for its own attorney’s fees.

We do not (i) share such Personal Information with third parties, other than Processors or Sub-Processor or certain third parties that may provide part of the Services to You on behalf of Us (collectively “Agents”), who comply with GDPR and are required by us to provide our Services under our Terms of Service or an agreement with Customers under which we provide our Services, or (ii) utilize any Personal Information for reasons other than that for which it was originally provided. If this practice should change in the future, we will update this Privacy Policy to identify any third parties and provide you with opt-out or opt-in choice where applicable. You should submit inquiries or complaints to us at [email protected] or at our mailing address:Hasura, Inc.,576 Folsom St., Floor 3,San Francisco CA 94105, USAAttn: Privacy Officer

In compliance with the EU-U.S. DPF Principles, Hasura commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. EU, UK and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our EU-U.S. DPF policy should first contact Hasura at Anand Rajkumar at [email protected] so that we can consider and respond to your request.Hasura has further committed to refer unresolved EU-U.S. DPF complaints to the Better Business Bureau, an alternative dispute resolution provider located in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your complaint to your satisfaction, please visit https://bbbprograms.org/programs/all-programs/dpf-consumers/ProcessForConsumers or more information or to file a complaint. The services of Better Business Bureau are provided at no cost to you.Hasura commits to cooperate with EU data protection authorities (DPAs), UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) and comply with the advice given by such authorities with regard to human resources data transferred from the EU, UK and Switzerland in the context of providing our SERVICES to you.You have the right to access the personal data that we store on you. We are subject to the investigation and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). You may require us to arbitrate your complaints under certain circumstances. We will be liable to you for any unauthorized transfers of your personal data to third parties.

Where you have provided your consent to the collecting of your Personal Information by Hasura, you may withdraw your consent at any time by sending a communication to Hasura at [email protected] specifying which consent you are withdrawing. Please note that the withdrawal of your consent does not affect the lawfulness of any processing activities based on such consent before its withdrawal. However, please note that in the event you withdraw your consent, we cannot ensure the continuity or quality of the Services being provided to you.

Hasura does not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside third parties your Personal Information as the term is defined under the California Civil Code Section § 1798.82(h). California Civil Code Section 1798.83 allows Users of the Cloud Platform, Enterprise Platform, Engine and Services, who are California residents to request certain information regarding our use of and disclosure of Personal Information to third parties for their direct marketing and other purposes. While, we do not sell your Personal Information to third parties, some third parties, such as credit card processors or platform monitors, may have access to your Personal Information to enable us to provide you with our Services. To make a request for the disclosure, identification and/or deletion of your Personal Information in all our systems, please send an email to [email protected] or write us at Hasura, Inc, 576 Folsom St., Floor 3, San Francisco, CA - 94105.Additionally, this Section 8 provides additional information about our California consumers and applies to all visitors, users, and others to our Website, who reside in the State of California (“Consumers” or “you”). We adopt this Section to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and any terms defined in the CCPA have the same meaning when used in this Section.

We will fully comply with the letter and the spirit of the New York Shield Act (the “Act’), which became effective on January 1, 2020, to the fullest extent that it is applicable to us. We have adopted reasonable safeguards to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of your private information, as defined in the Act ("Private Information"). We will securely protect any personal information, as defined in the Act ("Personal Information"), and/or Private Information in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Act. We will notify you of any unauthorized access to or disclosure of your Personal Information or your Private Information in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

Hasura reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify this Policy at any time. In the event, we modify this Policy, such modifications shall be binding on you only upon your acceptance of the modified Policy. We will inform you about the modifications via email or comparable means within 15 days of such modification. We will also post the modified version on this page. Your continued use of the Cloud Platform, Enterprise Platform, Engine and the Services shall constitute your consent to such changes. Hasura may change, modify, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Cloud Platform, Enterprise Platform, Engine and/or Services at any time without notice or liability.

Hasura represents and warrants that it is fully aware of and will comply with, and in the performance of its obligations hereunder will not take any action or omit to take any action that would cause it or its customers to be in violation of, (i) U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, (ii) U.K. Anti-Bribery Act, (iii) India Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, or (iv) any other applicable anti-bribery statutes and regulations, and (v) any regulations promulgated under any such laws. Company represents and warrants that neither it nor any of its employees, officers, or directors is an official or employee of any government (or any department, agency or instrumentality of any government), political party, state owned enterprise or a public international organization such as the United Nations, or a representative or any such person (each, an "Official"). Company further represents and warrants that, to its knowledge, neither it nor any of the Supplier Personnel has offered, promised, made or authorized to be made, or provided any contribution, thing of value or gift, or any other type of payment to, or for the private use of, directly or indirectly, any Official for the purpose of influencing or inducing any act or decision of the Official to secure an improper advantage in connection with, or in any way relating to, (A) any government authorization or approval involving Hasura or (B) the obtaining or retention of business by Hasura. Supplier further represents and warrants that it will not in the future offer, promise, make or otherwise allow to be made or provide any payment and that it will take all lawful and necessary actions to ensure that no payment is promised, made or provided in the future by any of the Supplier Personnel.