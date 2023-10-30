Please do not include or provide any personal information unless specifically requested as part of the registration or other applicable processes. If any information you have provided or uploaded violates the terms of this Policy, Hasura may delete such information upon informing you of the same and revoke your access if required without incurring any liability to you. If you post information on our Website for persons other than Hasura, you do so at your own risk. By doing so, you consent to their use of such information including transmitting it to others off our Website. Please be aware that Hasura cannot control the actions of other users of the websites and mobile applications with whom you may choose to share information with.

You have the right to access the personal data that we store on you. We are subject to the investigation and enforcement powers of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). You may require us to arbitrate your complaints under certain circumstances. We will be liable to you for any unauthorized transfers of your personal data to third parties. You may also be able to invoke binding arbitration for unresolved complaints but prior to initiating such arbitration, a resident of a European country participating in the DPF must first: (1) contact us and afford us the opportunity to resolve the issue; (2) seek assistance from BBB DPF; and (3) contact the U.S. Department of Commerce (either directly or through a European Data Protection Authority) and afford the Department of Commerce time to attempt to resolve the issue. If such a resident invokes binding arbitration, each party shall be responsible for its own attorney’s fees.

We will fully comply with the letter and the spirit of the New York Shield Act (the “Act’), which became effective on January 1, 2020, to the fullest extent that it is applicable to us. We have adopted reasonable safeguards to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of your private information, as defined in the Act ("Private Information"). We will securely protect any personal information, as defined in the Act ("Personal Information"), and/or Private Information in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Act. We will notify you of any unauthorized access to or disclosure of your Personal Information or your Private Information in accordance with the requirements of the Act.

Hasura reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to change or modify this Policy at any time. In the event, we modify this Policy, such modifications shall be binding on you only upon your acceptance of the modified Policy. We will inform you about the modifications via email or comparable means within 15 days of such modification. We will also post the modified version on this page. Your continued use of the Cloud Platform, Enterprise Platform, Engine and the Services shall constitute your consent to such changes. Hasura may change, modify, suspend, or discontinue any aspect of the Cloud Platform, Enterprise Platform, Engine and/or Services at any time without notice or liability.

Anti-Bribery Compliance

Hasura represents and warrants that it is fully aware of and will comply with, and in the performance of its obligations hereunder will not take any action or omit to take any action that would cause it or its customers to be in violation of, (i) U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, (ii) U.K. Anti-Bribery Act, (iii) India Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, or (iv) any other applicable anti-bribery statutes and regulations, and (v) any regulations promulgated under any such laws. Company represents and warrants that neither it nor any of its employees, officers, or directors is an official or employee of any government (or any department, agency or instrumentality of any government), political party, state owned enterprise or a public international organization such as the United Nations, or a representative or any such person (each, an "Official"). Company further represents and warrants that, to its knowledge, neither it nor any of the Supplier Personnel has offered, promised, made or authorized to be made, or provided any contribution, thing of value or gift, or any other type of payment to, or for the private use of, directly or indirectly, any Official for the purpose of influencing or inducing any act or decision of the Official to secure an improper advantage in connection with, or in any way relating to, (A) any government authorization or approval involving Hasura or (B) the obtaining or retention of business by Hasura. Supplier further represents and warrants that it will not in the future offer, promise, make or otherwise allow to be made or provide any payment and that it will take all lawful and necessary actions to ensure that no payment is promised, made or provided in the future by any of the Supplier Personnel.