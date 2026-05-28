As described in Section 6 of this Privacy Policy, your Personal Information may be transferred and stored outside Canada (and, if you are located in Quebec, outside Quebec) by Hasura and/or our service providers. Accordingly, your information may be accessible to courts, law enforcement and national authorities in other countries. You may contact our Privacy Officer, as set out in Section 17 of this Privacy Policy, if you have questions about the collection, use, disclosure or storage of Personal Information by our service providers (including affiliates) outside Canada or to obtain written information about our policies and practices with respect to service providers outside Canada.

If you are located in Canada, you also have certain rights with respect to your Personal Information. Such rights are similar to those described in Section 6.4 of this Privacy Policy, but your specific rights will depend on the Province or Territory where you are located.



In particular, without limitation, you generally have the right to access and rectify your Personal Information and to withdraw consent to the use or communication of your Personal Information. However, such rights may be subject to certain limitations and exceptions. Nothing in this Privacy Policy is intended to change your rights or create any rights that do not exist under the laws in the jurisdiction where you are located.



If you would like more information about the rights available to you in your jurisdiction, or to submit a request to exercise your rights, please contact our Privacy Officer as set out in Section 17 of this Privacy Policy. You can also contact our Privacy Officer to ask questions about our collection of your Personal Information or to submit a complaint.





Your Personal Information will be accessible to Customer Support, Information Technology, Information Security, Marketing, and Platform/Product teams.



Hasura’s CEO has overall responsibility for our compliance with applicable privacy laws. However, certain functions have been assigned to:

• Hasura’s Privacy Officer, including responsibility for the day-to-day administration and implementation of Hasura’s privacy program, such as developing and delivering privacy training to relevant personnel, establishing and publishing relevant policies and procedures, investigating and responding to complaints and alleged violations of Hasura’s privacy policies or relevant laws, responding to requests from individuals to exercise their rights under applicable privacy laws, and regularly reviewing and identifying opportunities to improve Hasura’s privacy program.

• Hasura’s Chief Information Security Officer, including preparing a written information security program, assisting with breach prevention, response and containment, and evaluating and implementing information security controls.

• Hasura’s Director of Marketing Operations, with the responsibility to manage and respond to customer data subject requests and ensuring consent requirements are followed for direct marketing purposes.

• IT & System Administrators, including the management of the systems where Personal Information may be stored, processed, or transmitted.

• Customer Support Team, with the responsibility of processing Personal Information as part of providing support to customers.

In addition, all Hasura personnel are responsible for:

• protecting the confidentiality and security of any Personal Information they handle in connection with their employment;

• following Hasura’s security measures and its policies and procedures for handling Personal Information;

• refraining from any unauthorized access, use or disclosure of Personal Information;

• facilitating data subject requests; and

• reporting security or confidentiality incidents.

We retain your information for the following periods:

• Account Information – retained until a deletion request is received.

• Payment Transaction Information – Indefinite, or upon contract termination, data is generally kept by Stripe for a period of five or more years from the end of the business relationship, or the date of the last transaction, whichever is later per compliance.

• Information we automatically collect from your use of the Hasura Services – retained during the period the account is active.

• Information you provide to us that we use in connection with our sales and marketing efforts – Indefinite, until a deletion request is received.

• Other information you provide to us, as described in Section 3 of this Privacy Policy – Indefinite, however this information does not contain Personal Information.

• Completely destroying the media, so that the information stored on it can never be recovered. This can be accomplished using a variety of methods including incineration, pulverizing, and melting;

• Deleting information using methods that resist simple recovery methods, such as overwriting, which can be done using software and hardware products that overwrite the media with non-sensitive data; and/or

• Degaussing, in which magnetic media are exposed to a strong magnetic field to make data unrecoverable.

Hasura’s process for dealing with complaints related to the protection of Personal Information generally includes:

1. Acknowledgement of receipt without undue delay.

2. Appropriate steps to confirm the identity of the complainant, and to obtain the details of the complaint as well as any relevant documentation.

3. Consideration of applicable laws.

4. An appropriate, fair and impartial investigation.