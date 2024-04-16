Launch Day: Hasura DDN - the grand unveil. Register now

The Hasura Community

Welcome to our vibrant community of developers who actively contribute, collaborate, and mentor others to build with Hasura.

Dev Day
April 16, 2024 | Virtual
A Hasura product launch you don’t want to miss.
Forums

Chat with over 10k+ developers from around the globe

Connect with passionate users of Hasura solving tough engineering problems, the world over on a forum of your liking.

Channel moderators

Tristen Harr
Community Engineer
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate
Discord
Monthly catchups

Community Call: Launch Day

Join us for monthly product updates, early feature demos, and more. Hosted virtually, on the last Thursday of every month.

The hosts

Rob Dominguez
Senior Engineer, Hasura
More catchups

Join us at our local events

Programs

Become a Hasura Champion by being an active contributor to the community

The Hasura team actively monitors our GitHub, Discord, Discussions, Social channels, etc. and do our best to identify those who are actively contributing to the Hasura community. Active contributors will receive the special recognition of Hasura Champion.

Code contributions

Speaking engagements

Creating tutorials

Assisting with localization

Coordinating meetups

Answering on forums

Resources

Brand Assets & Media kit

Official Logos, brand guidelines, photos & other resources

Resources

Swag Swag Swag

Get the latest Hasura swag right from our very own swag store

Resources

Event Hosting Kit

Coming soon!

