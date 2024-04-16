Programs
Become a Hasura Champion by being an active contributor to the community
The Hasura team actively monitors our GitHub, Discord, Discussions, Social channels, etc. and do our best to identify those who are actively contributing to the Hasura community. Active contributors will receive the special recognition of Hasura Champion.
Code contributions
Speaking engagements
Creating tutorials
Assisting with localization
Coordinating meetups
Answering on forums
