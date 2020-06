Hasura makes data access easy, by instantly composing a GraphQL API that is backed by databases and services so that the developer team (or API consumers) get immediately productive. The nature of GraphQL itself and Hasura’s dynamic approach makes integration and iteration easy.

Hasura’s event engine makes it possible to embrace cloud-native without having to worry about non-functional things scaling, reliability and delivery guarantees. Developers can easily build business logic that publishes and consumes events, that reacts to changes in data or gets scheduled based on time.