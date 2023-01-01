The Hasura Partner Network
Supercharge your data-driven development
With Hasura, you can leverage the power of GraphQL and REST APIs that are instantly generated and tightly coupled to your underlying data models, without the need to constantly maintain and update your APIs as your data changes.
Our partners help ensure Hasura is fully integrated with all of your existing tools and platforms you use to develop and operationalize APIs. Our growing and global partner ecosystem is ready to help you realize your goals with Hasura.
Partners
Meet our cloud partners, technology partners, and channel ecosystem partners.
Snowflake
MongoDB
Yugabyte
Microsoft
CockroachDB
MariaDB
Aiven
Crunchy Data
Datadog
EnterpriseDB
Neon
New Relic
Timescale
Vercel
Channel ecosystem partners
Agile Digital
Design & Development Agency, Australia
We are inspired experts in digital strategy and enterprise software development. Work with the brightest delivery teams in Australia on your biggest digital challenges.
AKQA
Design & Development Agency, Global
We collaborate with forward-thinking companies to create the future through the imaginative application of art and science. AKQA employs around 2,000 professionals in 23 studios.
Axoni
Managed Services Provider, North America
Axoni was founded in 2013 with the goal of overhauling global capital markets infrastructure. That vision has become a reality through intensive technology development and deep collaboration with the world’s leading financial institutions.
Cloud Ace
Systems Integrator, Cloud On-Boarding Specialist, Japan
Making business great with the power of the cloud.
Datalabs
Systems Integrator, Indonesia
At Datalabs, we deliver innovative technology with high quality delivery to help our clients win their digital battle. We boost decision making by providing business with fast, smart and high quality data services. Datalabs also deliver customer experience in digital services that engage consumers and employees.
Dentsu Digital
Systems Integrator, Design & Development Agency, Japan
Our mission is to be our clients' business growth partner. We utilize our cutting-edge digital knowledge and powerful internal and external networks to solve our clients' problems and lead their businesses to growth. By striving every day to achieve this, our mission is to become the most reliable digital partner group for our clients.
Entiis
Systems Integrator, Singapore
Entiis is the tech go-to for decision makers looking to sharpen their edge and extend their lead. Champions in their field have counted on us in past 11 years to seamlessly integrate new tools and technologies. From regional leading banks to top healthcare providers, plus myriads of forward-thinking leaders
Exist Software Labs
Systems Integrator, Philippines
With a comprehensive portfolio of integrated IT solutions and services, we empower enterprises to transform and build sustainable advantages. Founded in 2001, Exist has grown to over a hundred workforce and continues to grow, with offices in the US and Philippines. With us, There’s always a better way!
Gamma Data
Systems Integrator, Australia
If you're looking for someone to bring your data strategy vision to life, then do reach out. We are experts in: Cloud, especially Google Cloud, Delivering end-to-end data solutions, engineering, and Ttaining.