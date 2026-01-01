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Hasura Customers

See how Hasura is transforming the way businesses, from startups to global enterprises, access and manage data.

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How Pipe went from prototype to production in 11 days with Hasura
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How Pulley Cut Development Time by 50% with Hasura
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How Philips Healthcare accelerated development by up to 4X with Hasura
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How Hasura is Enabling the Modernization of the U.S. House o....
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How Cajoo Migrated From Shopify in 4 weeks with Hasura Cloud
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How Nutrien Accelerated the Development of Their Digital Hub....
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How Matternet Is Powering Autonomous Drone Delivery with Hasura
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How Hasura helps customers access Cherre’s real estate knowl....
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BBVA uses GraphQL and Hasura to build an open source security product
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How a Fintech startup uses Hasura as a high performance read....
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How Nexlab used Hasura to digitize Daikin Vietnam’s AC servi....
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Industrial IoT Platform Machine Metrics Increased Developer ....
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Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
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Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
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Building Brave Care using Hasura: A case study of a YC backe....
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Enabling Data Journalism with Hasura at The Marshall Project
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Achieving MVP with globaldatanet
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Engineering ETL pipeline for DORA metrics with Faros AI
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Genomic ETL and digital custody with General Bioinformatics
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Gamified E-Learning platform with Netlify
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Modernizing Audit and Advisory Services with Hasura at Fieldguide
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How Hasura took Leonardo.Ai from first code commit to produc....
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Why Hasura is a must-have in the tech stack for this engineering firm
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8x faster: A huge win for Lumanu’s development velocity with Hasura
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For modern classrooms: HMH's journey to faster applications ....
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Enterprise resource planning software brought to life fast with Hasura
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Less pipelines, more shipping: Renaissance’s journey to Hasu....
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Using Hasura saved our Beta launch
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How KintoHub uses GraphQL and Hasura to power their real-tim....
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Scaling telehealth to millions: Hasura tips and tricks from Henry Meds
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How Hasura powered Penumbra's virtual reality telehealth technology
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Modernizing API architecture: ISOS’s journey with Hasura
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