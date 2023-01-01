4X
development speed for Philips Healthcare
100 days
for Optum to get new clinical platform running
90%
development time drop for Pipe
We help our customers achieve measurable results
HASURA’S IMPACT
Explore customer stories
We want to hear all about your project!
Select industry
How Pipe went from prototype to production in 11 days with Hasura
How Pulley Cut Development Time by 50% with Hasura
How Philips Healthcare accelerated development by up to 4X with Hasura
How Hasura is Enabling the Modernization of the U.S. House o....
How Cajoo Migrated From Shopify in 4 weeks with Hasura Cloud
How Nutrien Accelerated the Development of Their Digital Hub....
How Matternet Is Powering Autonomous Drone Delivery with Hasura
How Hasura helps customers access Cherre’s real estate knowl....
BBVA uses GraphQL and Hasura to build an open source security product
How a Fintech startup uses Hasura as a high performance read....
How Nexlab used Hasura to digitize Daikin Vietnam’s AC servi....
Industrial IoT Platform Machine Metrics Increased Developer ....
Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
Building Brave Care using Hasura: A case study of a YC backe....
Enabling Data Journalism with Hasura at The Marshall Project
Achieving MVP with globaldatanet
Engineering ETL pipeline for DORA metrics with Faros AI
Genomic ETL and digital custody with General Bioinformatics
Gamified E-Learning platform with Netlify
Modernizing Audit and Advisory Services with Hasura at Fieldguide
Discover more about Hasura
Compare pricing options
Whether you're just getting started or are looking for enterprise scale, we have a plan to meet your needs.
Hasura tutorials
Go from the basic fundamentals to advanced concepts that teach you how to optimize your applications.
Get a demo
Schedule a customized demo with a Hasura expert who will answer all of your burning questions.