See how Hasura is transforming the way businesses, from startups to global enterprises, access and manage data.

Simplified GraphQL API creation
Improved Developer Productivity
Impressive scaling ability!
optum
US HOR
Modernization of the U.S. House of Representatives 30-year-old Tech Stack
50% reduction in team size per project
Commercial release in under 1 year
2-4x faster development
optum
Philips
Philips Healthcare accelerated development by up to 4X with Hasura
Auto-generating and securing GraphQL
Excellent user experience
Auto-generating GraphQL schemas
optum
Pulley
Pulley Cut Development Time by 50% and built the product in 3 months.

4X

development speed for Philips Healthcare

100 days

for Optum to get new clinical platform running

90%

development time drop for Pipe

We help our customers achieve measurable results
HASURA’S IMPACT

