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How Pipe went from prototype to production in 11 days with Hasura
How Pulley Cut Development Time by 50% with Hasura
How Philips Healthcare accelerated development by up to 4X with Hasura
How Hasura is Enabling the Modernization of the U.S. House o....
How Cajoo Migrated From Shopify in 4 weeks with Hasura Cloud
How Nutrien Accelerated the Development of Their Digital Hub....
How Matternet Is Powering Autonomous Drone Delivery with Hasura
How Hasura helps customers access Cherre’s real estate knowl....
BBVA uses GraphQL and Hasura to build an open source security product
How a Fintech startup uses Hasura as a high performance read....
How Nexlab used Hasura to digitize Daikin Vietnam’s AC servi....
Industrial IoT Platform Machine Metrics Increased Developer ....
Making breaking API changes without breaking your consumer app
Building a Multi-Tenant Geospatial Data Platform with Hasura
Building Brave Care using Hasura: A case study of a YC backe....
Enabling Data Journalism with Hasura at The Marshall Project
Achieving MVP with globaldatanet
Engineering ETL pipeline for DORA metrics with Faros AI
Genomic ETL and digital custody with General Bioinformatics
Gamified E-Learning platform with Netlify
Modernizing Audit and Advisory Services with Hasura at Fieldguide
How Hasura took Leonardo.Ai from first code commit to produc....
Why Hasura is a must-have in the tech stack for this engineering firm
8x faster: A huge win for Lumanu’s development velocity with Hasura
For modern classrooms: HMH's journey to faster applications ....
Enterprise resource planning software brought to life fast with Hasura
Less pipelines, more shipping: Renaissance’s journey to Hasu....
Using Hasura saved our Beta launch
How KintoHub uses GraphQL and Hasura to power their real-tim....
Scaling telehealth to millions: Hasura tips and tricks from Henry Meds
How Hasura powered Penumbra's virtual reality telehealth technology
Modernizing API architecture: ISOS’s journey with Hasura