Building on everything you know and love about Hasura, Hasura Enterprise layers on enterprise specific features such as advanced Security & Reliability controls, SSO & APM integrations, self-hosted/on-premise deployment options, etc. with 24*7*365 support options and training from the core Hasura Team.
Enterprise-ready controls for improved reliability and enhanced security
Comprehensive support, solutions & training
Custom Integrations - SSO and APM
Deploy & manage Hasura Enterprise anywhere with installation & update support
Introducing Hasura Enterprise
Reliability controls
Advanced monitoring & analytics
Automated Regression tests
Native support for Postgres read-replicas
Security controls
API Limits (rate and depth limits)
Allow-listing
Team management & Collaboration
Custom Integrations
SSO; APM; Alerting
Deployment options
Self-host on cloud or on-prem infrastructure
Comprehensive support options
Installation & Update support
Development & Production support plans (24*7*365)
Customized training plans for your team
Assurance
Roadmap assurance, Long Term Support (LTS), Custom licensing
Advanced Security and Reliability controls
All the controls you will need for ensuring complete visibility, optimum performance, maximum uptime and security for your Hasura deployment.
Custom Integrations
Integrate Hasura into your existing systems and developer workflows.
SSO integration with Active Directory, AWS IAM or any identity provider to securely access and manage Hasura.
APM integrations Datadog, Prometheus, etc. to stream Monitoring & Analytics data to a central logs/APM service.
Alerting integrations with services like PagerDuty, Opsgenie, etc.
Support, Solutions & Training
Support
Collaborate with Hasura to empower your team to rapidly build and seamlessly manage your applications.
Development support: SLA-based support & 1x1 consulting sessions to turbocharge application development.
Production support: On-call support to help troubleshoot & fix issues in production.
Solutions
Accelerate evaluation & adoption journeys with integrations, architecture, development, and delivery.
Evaluation & Architecture: Set up a PoC to help you evaluate how to use Hasura with your existing architecture and stack.
Adoption: development and delivery services.
Training
Equip your team with knowledge and skills across the stack to rapidly build world-class applications.
Workshops: introduce GraphQL and modern architecture patterns to your team with interactive workshops.
Training: customized training solutions and content for your backend, frontend and DevOps/SRE teams.
ROBOTICS & AUTOMATION
“Hasura is one of the most powerful, innovative new technologies of our time. It radically transforms and streamlines development of a flexible, versatile API layer, which can be employed for use with any type of application development. Despite being a new technology, its reliability and robust feature set enabled us to use it as a cornerstone technology for one of our key commercial applications. It not only accelerated our go-to-market timeline, but was also a joy to work with. Kudos to the visionary Hasura team!”
Daniel Schofield
SOFTWARE ENGINEER, SOFTBANK ROBOTICS
