Close
👋 Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly

The data access layer for modern applications

Hasura Enterprise

Building on everything you know and love about Hasura, Hasura Enterprise layers on enterprise specific features such as advanced Security & Reliability controls, SSO & APM integrations, self-hosted/on-premise deployment options, etc. with 24*7*365 support options and training from the core Hasura Team.
Crayon brand
BBVA brand
Matternet brand
Airbus brand
Softbank brand
Credimi brand
propublica brand
Cherre brand
Thousands of teams make their API consumers and app developers productive with Hasura
tickEnterprise-ready controls for improved reliability and enhanced security
tickComprehensive support, solutions & training
tickCustom Integrations - SSO and APM
tickDeploy & manage Hasura Enterprise anywhere with installation & update support

Introducing Hasura Enterprise

Reliability controls
tickAdvanced monitoring & analytics
tickAutomated Regression tests
tickNative support for Postgres read-replicas
Security controls
tickAPI Limits (rate and depth limits)
tickAllow-listing
tickTeam management & Collaboration
Custom Integrations
tickSSO; APM; Alerting
Deployment options
tickSelf-host on cloud or on-prem infrastructure
Comprehensive support options
tickInstallation & Update support
tickDevelopment & Production support plans (24*7*365)
tickCustomized training plans for your team
Assurance
tickRoadmap assurance, Long Term Support (LTS), Custom licensing

Advanced Security and Reliability controls

All the controls you will need for ensuring complete visibility, optimum performance, maximum uptime and security for your Hasura deployment.

Custom Integrations

Integrate Hasura into your existing systems and developer workflows.
tickSSO integration with Active Directory, AWS IAM or any identity provider to securely access and manage Hasura.
tickAPM integrations Datadog, Prometheus, etc. to stream Monitoring & Analytics data to a central logs/APM service.
tickAlerting integrations with services like PagerDuty, Opsgenie, etc.

Support, Solutions & Training

Support
Collaborate with Hasura to empower your team to rapidly build and seamlessly manage your applications.
  • ExpandDevelopment support: SLA-based support & 1x1 consulting sessions to turbocharge application development.
  • ExpandProduction support: On-call support to help troubleshoot & fix issues in production.
Solutions
Accelerate evaluation & adoption journeys with integrations, architecture, development, and delivery.
  • ExpandEvaluation & Architecture: Set up a PoC to help you evaluate how to use Hasura with your existing architecture and stack.
  • ExpandAdoption: development and delivery services.
Training
Equip your team with knowledge and skills across the stack to rapidly build world-class applications.
  • ExpandWorkshops: introduce GraphQL and modern architecture patterns to your team with interactive workshops.
  • ExpandTraining: customized training solutions and content for your backend, frontend and DevOps/SRE teams.
Background image
Softbank logo
ROBOTICS & AUTOMATION
“Hasura is one of the most powerful, innovative new technologies of our time. It radically transforms and streamlines development of a flexible, versatile API layer, which can be employed for use with any type of application development. Despite being a new technology, its reliability and robust feature set enabled us to use it as a cornerstone technology for one of our key commercial applications. It not only accelerated our go-to-market timeline, but was also a joy to work with. Kudos to the visionary Hasura team!”
Daniel Schofield
SOFTWARE ENGINEER, SOFTBANK ROBOTICS

Want to see how Hasura can help your organization?