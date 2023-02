Featured

Chinook Music Library

The Chinook data model represents a digital media store, including tables for artists, albums, media tracks, invoices and customers.

Featured

Realtime Todo App

Build a real-time to-do app backend with GraphQL APIs, secured using JSON Web Tokens.

Featured

Slack Clone

Data model for a realtime slack clone

Directus

Directus is an open-source Headless CMS with the flexibility and power of a Data API.

Hygraph

Hygraph is a headless CMS allowing you to build digital experiences the way you envisioned them and connects to Hasura using Remote Schema.

Contentful

Contentful is an API First CMS to build digital products. It offers a GraphQL API that can be joined with Hasura using Remote Schema.

Airtable

Transform Airtable REST API to a GraphQL Query/Mutation.

GitHub

Use GitHub GraphQL API to create precise and flexible queries for the data

Open API (IBM)

openapi-to-graphql translates APIs described by OpenAPI Specifications (OAS) or Swagger into GraphQL. Query OpenAPI/Swagger data via Hasura.

GraphQL Mesh

GraphQL Mesh lets you use GraphQL to access data in remote APIs. Learn how to create a Data Graph with GraphQL Mesh & Hasura Remote Joins.

Adobe Commerce (Magento)

Create engaging, shoppable experiences with Adobe Commerce

Sanity

Sanity.io is the unified content platform that powers better digital experiences

Shopify

Shopify is an ecommerce platform that allows you to start and run an online shop. Integrate Shopify with your Hasura application with the help of Remote Schema

Webiny

Webiny is Open-Source Serverless Enterprise CMS.

GitLab

Gitlab's GraphQL API is the primary way to interact programmatically with GitLab.

Sparkpost

Send emails on database events / triggers using Sparkpost Transmission API

Netlify

Trigger a Netlify build on database events

Elasticsearch

Transform Elasticsearch REST API to a GraphQL Query

Stateset

Stateset is the operations platform for direct-to-consumer merchants

Meilisearch

Transform Meilisearch's search API to a GraphQL Query

OpenWeather

Transform OpenWeatherMap REST API to GraphQL

Vercel

Trigger a Vercel deployment on database events

Sendgrid

Send emails on database events / triggers using Sendgrid's Mail API

Firebase

Transform Firebase Auth REST API to GraphQL

Auth0

Transform Auth0 REST API to a GraphQL Query. Update profile information easily.

CircleCI

Trigger a CircleCI build on database events

WordPress

WordPress is CMS which can be joined to Hasura with the help of Remote Schema

Drupal

Drupal is a free and open-source CMS which can be joined to Hasura as a Remote Schema

Algolia Search

Transform Algolia's REST API to a GraphQL Query

Prismic

Transform Prismic REST API to a GraphQL Query. Search the content of your repository.

Ecommerce App

An ecommerce model from the Hasura Super App