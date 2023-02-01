Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Hasura Pricing

Generous free plans and flexible usage-based pricing that scale with your needs – from early exploration to enterprise scale.

Forever $0

For experimentation, learning, and early development.

Feature highlights

Connect 2 databases per project

Up to 100MB data passthrough/month

Up to 3M API requests/month

Instant GraphQL and REST APIs with role-based authorization

Premium connectors, including Snowflake, SQL Server, and more

Data APIs

Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations

RESTified endpoints

GraphQL subscriptions

Remote Schemas

Remote joins

Actions

Event triggers & scheduled triggers

Admin console

GraphiQL query and mutation designer

CLI

Metadata APIs

Schema migrations

Apollo Federation v1 support

Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)

Connected databases per project - Up to 2

Projects per account - Up to 3

Data passthrough - Up to 100 MB / month

API request count (includes websocket messages) - Up to 3 million / month

API request duration - Up to 60 seconds

Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 10

Database connection pool idle timeout - Preset by Hasura

Database connection pool size - Preset by Hasura

DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - Preset by Hasura

Data connectors

PostgreSQL

Snowflake

Google BigQuery

Amazon Athena

Microsoft SQL Server

CockroachDB

Google AlloyDB

Citus / Hyperscale

SQLite(self-hosted)

Performance

Query cache - (max 100 MB)

Security

Role-based authorization

Collaborator management

Role-based API timeout - Up to 60 secs

Infrastructure

Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud

Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)

CI/CD integrations

GitHub integration

Preview apps

Compliance

SOC 2 Type 2

Support

Community support

Email/ticketed support

Starts at $1.50/active hour

For low-scale production APIs that are not business-critical

Everything in Free, plus

Unlimited databases per project

Unlimited data passthrough at $0.13/GB

Up to 6M API requests/month

Performance tuning (query caching and read replicas)

Observability data and integrations

Core security features (for eg. role-based API limits and allow lists)

Data APIs

Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations

RESTified endpoints

GraphQL subscriptions

Remote Schemas

Remote joins

Actions

Event triggers & scheduled triggers

Admin console

GraphiQL query and mutation designer

CLI

Metadata APIs

Schema migrations

Apollo Federation v1 support

Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)

Connected databases per project - No limit

Projects per account - No limit

Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB

API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit

API request duration - Up to 120 seconds

Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 100

Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured

Database connection pool size - User-configured

DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured

Data connectors

PostgreSQL

Snowflake

Google BigQuery

Amazon Athena

Microsoft SQL Server

CockroachDB

Google AlloyDB

Citus / Hyperscale

SQLite(self-hosted)

Performance

Query cache - (max 1 GB)

Read replicas - (max 3)

Dynamic database connection routing - (max 1)

Security

Role-based authorization

GraphQL operations allow featuresList

TLS allow featuresList

Role-based API depth limit

Role-based API node limit

Role-based API rate limit

Role-based API timeout - Up to 120 secs

Disable GraphQL introspection

Multiple JWT secrets

Multiple admin keys

Collaborator management

Observability

Metrics, logs, and traces

Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry

Metrics API access

Infrastructure

Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud

Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)

Custom domain (DNS CNAME)

Elastic connection pooling

Uptime SLA - 99.90%

CI/CD integrations

GitHub integration

Preview apps

Compliance

SOC 2 Type 2

Support

Community support

Email/ticketed support

Expert Hasura technical support

Custom pricing

For high-scale, mission-critical production APIs with security and compliance needs.

Everything in Professional, plus

Unlimited databases per project

Unlimited data passthrough

Dedicated infrastructure and VPC peering

Unlimited query caching and read replicas

Advanced security (eg. SSO) and compliance

Expert 24x7 technical support, with customizable SLAs

Data APIs

Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations

RESTified endpoints

GraphQL subscriptions

Remote Schemas

Remote joins

Actions

Event triggers & scheduled triggers

Admin console

GraphiQL query and mutation designer

CLI

Metadata APIs

Schema migrations

Apollo Federation v1 support

Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)

Connected databases per project - No limit

Projects per account - No limit

Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB

API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit

API request duration - No limit

Concurrent websocket connections - No limit

Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured

Database connection pool size - User-configured

DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured

Data connectors

PostgreSQL

Snowflake

Google BigQuery

Amazon Athena

Microsoft SQL Server

CockroachDB

Google AlloyDB

Citus / Hyperscale

SQLite(self-hosted)

Performance

Query cache - (no limit)

Read replicas - (no limit)

Dynamic database connection routing - (no limit)

Auto cleanup of event triggers

Security

Role-based authorization

GraphQL operations allow featuresList

TLS allow featuresList

Role-based API depth limit

Role-based API node limit

Role-based API rate limit - (User- configured)

Role-based API timeout - Configurable limit

Disable GraphQL introspection

Multiple JWT secrets

Multiple admin keys

Collaborator management

SSO (SAML)

Observability

Metrics, logs, and traces

Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry

Metrics API access

Infrastructure

Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud

Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud) - Additional regions available on request.

Custom domain (DNS CNAME)

Elastic connection pooling

Deployment autoscaling

Dedicated cluster

Uptime SLA - 99.95%

Failover for high availability

VPC peering - 1 included ($250/month per additional VPC)

CI/CD integrations

GitHub integration

Preview apps

Compliance

SOC 2 Type 2

Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)

Business Associate Agreement (BAA)

HIPAA compliance

Support

Community support

Email/ticketed support

Priority response SLAs

Expert Hasura technical support

Onboarding program

Named customer success manager - Available

The plans shown here reflect the new pricing and tiers that was announced on February 1, 2023.

Read the blogpost for more details

General Mills
CVS
Airbus
Verizon
Philips
Netlify
Microsoft
Atlassian
Alphabet
Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions is Hasura Cloud available on?

What happens when I downgrade to the Free plan from the Professional plan?

Do I need to enter a credit card to use the product?

What is data passthrough?

How is an active hour calculated for the Professional plan?

Can I migrate from a self-hosted Hasura Community deployment to Hasura Cloud?

Do you offer discounts for startups, non-profits, and development agencies?

