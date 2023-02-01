Forever $0
For experimentation, learning, and early development.
Data limits
Connect 2 databases per project
Up to 100MB data passthrough/month
Up to 3M API requests/month
Feature highlights
Instant GraphQL and REST APIs with role-based authorization
Premium connectors, including Snowflake, SQL Server, and more
Data APIs
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote Schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project - Up to 2
Projects per account - Up to 3
Data passthrough - Up to 100 MB / month
API request count (includes websocket messages) - Up to 3 million / month
API request duration - Up to 60 seconds
Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 10
Database connection pool idle timeout - Preset by Hasura
Database connection pool size - Preset by Hasura
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - Preset by Hasura
Data connectors
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite(self-hosted)
Performance
Query cache - (max 100 MB)
Security
Role-based authorization
Collaborator management
Role-based API timeout - Up to 60 secs
Infrastructure
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)
CI/CD integrations
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
SOC 2 Type 2
Support
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Starts at $1.50/active hour
For low-scale production APIs that are not business-critical
Data limits
Unlimited databases per project
Unlimited data passthrough at $0.13/GB
Up to 6M API requests/month
Everything in Free, plus
Performance tuning (query caching and read replicas)
Observability data and integrations
Core security features (for eg. role-based API limits and allow lists)
Data APIs
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote Schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project - No limit
Projects per account - No limit
Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB
API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit
API request duration - Up to 120 seconds
Concurrent websocket connections - Up to 100
Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured
Database connection pool size - User-configured
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured
Data connectors
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite(self-hosted)
Performance
Query cache - (max 1 GB)
Read replicas - (max 3)
Dynamic database connection routing - (max 1)
Security
Role-based authorization
GraphQL operations allow featuresList
TLS allow featuresList
Role-based API depth limit
Role-based API node limit
Role-based API rate limit
Role-based API timeout - Up to 120 secs
Disable GraphQL introspection
Multiple JWT secrets
Multiple admin keys
Collaborator management
Observability
Metrics, logs, and traces
Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry
Metrics API access
Infrastructure
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud)
Custom domain (DNS CNAME)
Elastic connection pooling
Uptime SLA - 99.90%
CI/CD integrations
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
SOC 2 Type 2
Support
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Expert Hasura technical support
Custom pricing
For high-scale, mission-critical production APIs with security and compliance needs.
Data limits
Unlimited databases per project
Unlimited data passthrough
Unlimited API request/month
Everything in Professional, plus
Dedicated infrastructure and VPC peering
Unlimited query caching and read replicas
Advanced security (eg. SSO) and compliance
Expert 24x7 technical support, with customizable SLAs
Data APIs
Instant GraphQL APIs for CRUD operations
RESTified endpoints
GraphQL subscriptions
Remote Schemas
Remote joins
Actions
Event triggers & scheduled triggers
Admin console
GraphiQL query and mutation designer
CLI
Metadata APIs
Schema migrations
Apollo Federation v1 support
Import Action from OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
Connected databases per project - No limit
Projects per account - No limit
Data passthrough - Unlimited at $0.13/GB
API request count (includes websocket messages) - No limit
API request duration - No limit
Concurrent websocket connections - No limit
Database connection pool idle timeout - User-configured
Database connection pool size - User-configured
DB connection pool minimum number of connections to keep-alive - User-configured
Data connectors
PostgreSQL
Snowflake
Google BigQuery
Amazon Athena
Microsoft SQL Server
CockroachDB
Google AlloyDB
Citus / Hyperscale
SQLite(self-hosted)
Performance
Query cache - (no limit)
Read replicas - (no limit)
Dynamic database connection routing - (no limit)
Auto cleanup of event triggers
Security
Role-based authorization
GraphQL operations allow featuresList
TLS allow featuresList
Role-based API depth limit
Role-based API node limit
Role-based API rate limit - (User- configured)
Role-based API timeout - Configurable limit
Disable GraphQL introspection
Multiple JWT secrets
Multiple admin keys
Collaborator management
SSO (SAML)
Observability
Metrics, logs, and traces
Observability integration (such as Datadog, New Relic, Azure Monitor, Prometheus and OpenTelemetry
Metrics API access
Infrastructure
Cloud providers: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure Cloud
Region availability - 12 (AWS), 5 (Google Cloud), 2 (Azure Cloud) - Additional regions available on request.
Custom domain (DNS CNAME)
Elastic connection pooling
Deployment autoscaling
Dedicated cluster
Uptime SLA - 99.95%
Failover for high availability
VPC peering - 1 included ($250/month per additional VPC)
CI/CD integrations
GitHub integration
Preview apps
Compliance
SOC 2 Type 2
Data Processing Agreement (GDPR)
Business Associate Agreement (BAA)
HIPAA compliance
Support
Community support
Email/ticketed support
Priority response SLAs
Expert Hasura technical support
Onboarding program
Named customer success manager - Available
The plans shown here reflect the new pricing and tiers that was announced on February 1, 2023.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can’t find the answer you are looking for? Reach out to our team, and we can help select the right Hasura plan for you.
If you have any more questions about pricing, we’re here to help.
Which regions is Hasura Cloud available on?
What happens when I downgrade to the Free plan from the Professional plan?
Do I need to enter a credit card to use the product?
What is data passthrough?
How is an active hour calculated for the Professional plan?
Can I migrate from a self-hosted Hasura Community deployment to Hasura Cloud?
Do you offer discounts for startups, non-profits, and development agencies?
