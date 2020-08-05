Documentation Engineering Lead

San Francisco/Bangalore/Remote

We are looking for a Lead for our Documentation Engineering team who will be responsible for the strategy, scalability, and organization of our product documentation, in-product copy and support content such as guides, examples and videos to enhance user understanding of a concept.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura focuses on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.

We are a distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

Brief Overview:

The Docs Engineering team at Hasura is responsible for all technical documentation at Hasura and is an integral part of our Developer Experience team. This is a team that creates content that is accessible, engaging, and complete to help our users get successful. We shape the high-level content strategy and get our hands dirty authoring, structuring and editing. We make complicated things simple through crisp, clear content.

This is a role for a product thinker - someone who will be able to empathise with our users, and build product understanding through our documentation. You will lead and contribute as part of a small remote & distributed team that builds successful product content. You will guide new product content through all stages of the product life cycle, from the identification of customer needs and product definition through development, launch, and sustainment. This role will nurture the development of a team of tech writers who are passionate about writing and serious about their careers in technical documentation. This is a highly cross-functional role in which you will be working with product, engineering, customer success and the marketing team to understand the product and technical vision of the company to build the right product understanding through the documentation. You will also be listening closely to the needs of our large and growing community of developers to bridge their gaps in understanding the product via the right kind of documentation. You will be responsible for shaping our overall product content strategy, roadmap, and methods and practices for your team to support the achievement of company business goals.

This position requires you to be a self-starter with the ability to take ownership, work with tight timelines, handle various tasks simultaneously while maintaining a positive attitude. Great oral communication and written documentation skills are critical for this role in promoting ideas throughout the company.

We’d love to hear from you if you have:



Outstanding verbal and written communication skills in English.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills in English. Experience working as a fullstack developer with experience working with any of the following technologies:

Experience working as a fullstack developer with experience working with any of the following technologies: GraphQL and API development Docker Kubernetes Postgres/MySQL Frontend frameworks such as React, Vue, Angular

Experience using Git as a version management tool, including working with branches, creating pull requests, and resolving merge conflicts.

Experience using Git as a version management tool, including working with branches, creating pull requests, and resolving merge conflicts. 5+ years of technical writing experience, including team leadership and management.

5+ years of technical writing experience, including team leadership and management. Demonstrated ability to build, lead and develop a team of high-performing technical writers (direct reports): people want to work on your team again.

Demonstrated ability to build, lead and develop a team of high-performing technical writers (direct reports): people want to work on your team again. Experience working in an agile environment, preferably with both onsite and remote team members working in multiple time zones.

Experience working in an agile environment, preferably with both onsite and remote team members working in multiple time zones. Proven track record shipping world-class technical content at scale in a highly dynamic environment.

Proven track record shipping world-class technical content at scale in a highly dynamic environment. Significant experience working in a fast-paced, high growth company.

Significant experience working in a fast-paced, high growth company. Strong technical abilities. You are intimately familiar with modern software development practices used to build and deploy applications. You are capable of wading into the details but can also drive a 30k foot view.

Strong technical abilities. You are intimately familiar with modern software development practices used to build and deploy applications. You are capable of wading into the details but can also drive a 30k foot view. Experience building great user content; drives elegant, simple interactions.

Experience building great user content; drives elegant, simple interactions. Make complicated concepts simple. Experience authoring technical content for business customers and developers, and managing teams of technical writers doing so.

Make complicated concepts simple. Experience authoring technical content for business customers and developers, and managing teams of technical writers doing so. Tolerance for ambiguity, creativity in strategy and execution tactics, and always improving on the status quo.

Tolerance for ambiguity, creativity in strategy and execution tactics, and always improving on the status quo. Strong customer and stakeholder empathy. You must be not only the voice of the customer but at various times the voice of marketing, finance, engineering, support, and ops. You must be able to channel many points of view.

Key Responsibilities:

Articulate the vision for our documentation across the company and execute the plans to make that vision a reality.

Articulate the vision for our documentation across the company and execute the plans to make that vision a reality. Prioritize tasks and lead our technical writing efforts. Manage multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment.

Prioritize tasks and lead our technical writing efforts. Manage multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment. Ensure our documentation is meeting the needs of our diverse user base, optimizing content and structure for this audience.

Ensure our documentation is meeting the needs of our diverse user base, optimizing content and structure for this audience. Propose structural and organizational improvements to the documentation set

Propose structural and organizational improvements to the documentation set Edit, clarify and proofread documentation written by others.

Edit, clarify and proofread documentation written by others. Implement best-in-class product content development processes to increase team velocity, quality, and accountability.

Implement best-in-class product content development processes to increase team velocity, quality, and accountability. Participate in the planning of documentation projects with engineering teams and product management so that both new and advanced users can easily find information relevant to their requirements, use cases, and environments.

Participate in the planning of documentation projects with engineering teams and product management so that both new and advanced users can easily find information relevant to their requirements, use cases, and environments. Hire, develop, and retain extraordinary talent to scale product content and meet business goals.

Location:

This job will be based out of our office in Bangalore, India or in San Francisco, USA. We are also open to remote applicants.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.