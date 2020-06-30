Growth Marketing Manager

San Francisco/Remote

We are looking for a Senior Growth Marketer for our self-serve cloud product.

You will be a part of a global team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura focussed on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure. Hasura cloud is our newly launched, fully managed GraphQL as-a-service product.

We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

About The Role:

We’re looking for a strategic growth marketer to focus primarily on user activation and retention. You will be responsible for helping our users get the most value out of Hasura cloud and building a strong relationship with our brand. You will bring your experience in email marketing, push notification, and in-product marketing to drive activation, engagement, and retention and deliver measurable business impact. You will use your understanding of our audience and the product to tailor these experiences to each segment.

You will work closely with product, engineering, and the marketing teams to develop lifecycle marketing campaigns focused on the entire end-to-end user journey.

What we are looking for:

Work on wide-ranging strategies to drive sign ups for Hasura cloud from our open source developer community by working closely with the dev rel & community teams, as well as other demand gen functions.

Identify opportunities to increase the registration-to-paid conversion and product usage that improves customer retention

Create and optimize segmentation and content personalization strategies by leveraging activity data, LTV, demographics, and user behavior/intent/preference

Work with marketing, product, and analytics to build and execute campaigns across email, in-product marketing, and other customer touchpoints

Drive both ideation and execution of experiments across user communications to increase user activation and retention rates

Be responsible for performance against key top-line business KPIs including increasing paid tier activation, reducing churn, and improving retention

Project manage across analytics, product, legal, marketing operations to meet fast-paced schedules while ensuring quality

Requirements:

3-6 years experience developing lifecycle marketing programs / CRM / engagement marketing programs through email, and/or in-product marketing preferably for a developer-focussed cloud based product.

Creative and empathetic thinker; you care deeply about our users and can build precise targeting as well as delightful, on-brand experiences for them

Experience conduction & analysing user research and consumer insights to uncover user insights and shape our strategy

Deep analytical and data acumen. Proficient with segmentation, reporting, and how to use data to drive business decisions

Demonstrated track record in developing and executing A/B tests, analyzing and translating data into business and consumer insights

Strong results orientation, proven record performing to aggressive growth targets

Ability to write effective copy is a necessity, together with extreme attention to detail

Strong interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, specifically with product, data science, and marketing operations

Flexibility & ability to work in a fast paced and dynamic environment

Experience with Hubspot and Salesforce is a plus

Basic technical know-how to set up tooling & workflows is a plus

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US, or in our office in SF.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Our core project, the Hasura GraphQL engine, provides instant realtime GraphQL APIs and eventing on databases, so that teams can build scalable applications with GraphQL and serverless easily.