👋 Hasura Cloud is now in Beta: Sign up for our Workshop on Scaling Hasura from 10 to 1M reqs/s
Close
ArrowBack to careers

Senior Haskell Engineer

Remote

Brief Overview:

Hasura.io is hiring senior Haskell developers. We build tools for developers to lessen the effort that goes into building backends for applications. One of our core products is graphql-engine which gives the developer a realtime GraphQL backend on a Postgres database.

Requirements:

We are looking for someone who
  • Expandhas extensive Haskell experience,
  • Expandhas architected large scale applications in Haskell,
  • Expandhas an understanding of the current best practices for writing production quality code,
  • Expandknows how to optimise Haskell code for performance,
  • Expandcan guide the less experienced Haskell developers on the team.

Good to have:

  • ExpandExperience working with relational databases, Postgres in particular.
  • ExpandInterested in speaking at conferences.

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US, or in our office in SF and Bangalore.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.
As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.
We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.
Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) to provide a unified realtime GraphQL API across all your data sources instantly.
We're a team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.
View other jobs Arrow forward