Senior Haskell Engineer

Remote

Brief Overview:

Hasura.io is hiring senior Haskell developers. We build tools for developers to lessen the effort that goes into building backends for applications. One of our core products is graphql-engine which gives the developer a realtime GraphQL backend on a Postgres database.

Requirements:

We are looking for someone who

has extensive Haskell experience, has architected large scale applications in Haskell,

knows how to optimise Haskell code for performance, can guide the less experienced Haskell developers on the team.

Good to have:

Experience working with relational databases, Postgres in particular. Interested in speaking at conferences.

Location:

This role is open to anyone working either remotely in the US, or in our office in SF and Bangalore.

Working at Hasura:

We are a small team at the beginning of our journey to shape the GraphQL and serverless ecosystems. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger technology community.

As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.

We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.

Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) to provide a unified realtime GraphQL API across all your data sources instantly.

We're a team realizing a vision to build the next generation of application development platform powered by GraphQL. Hasura is focused on making data access fast, secure & scalable; so that developer teams or API consumers get immediately productive. We want to get to a world where data delivery is just another piece of infrastructure.