Enterprise GraphQL Conf: Unlocking Data for Developers (21st & 22nd Oct)
Close
ArrowBack to careers

Support Engineer (Hasura Open Source)

REMOTE(US)
Hasura is hiring Support Engineers who can help our users get productive with the Hasura GraphQL Engine. This is a technical developer/community facing role with a focus on helping our open-source users and those who are new to GraphQL.
You will work with our users to ensure their queries are responded to and their problems are resolved. Internally, you will act as the voice of the user within the company, and liaise with the product and documentation teams to surface necessary changes.
We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco & Bangalore.

What the role will involve:

  • ExpandAnswer questions, troubleshoot problems, and provide deep technical support to our open-source users over live chat (Intercom) or on a support forum (Github Discussions).
  • ExpandManage and organize our support forum, including categorization, ensuring responses, etc.
  • ExpandAs necessary, convert user questions into bug reports, feature requests and documentation changes that can be picked up and triaged by the Product Team and/or the Documentation Team.

Requirements:

  • ExpandSolid understanding of the modern web application stack. You are familiar with one or more of the following technologies: Typescript, React, Angular, Vue, GraphQL.
  • ExpandPrevious experience in a customer facing technical role.
  • ExpandCreative problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot problems and identify workarounds.
  • ExpandVery good written & spoken communication skills in English.
  • ExpandBonus: Familiarity with one or more of: Kubernetes/Docker, Android/iOS, Postgres, Java, CI/CD tooling, Node.js.

Location:

Openings available for remote work based out of the US.

Working at Hasura:

At Hasura, we help developers build modern apps and APIs faster. Through your work at Hasura, you will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on both Hasura as well as the larger developer ecosystem.
As a team, we take a lot of pride in our work. We obsess over the developer experience, and our first priority as a company will always be to make things easier for our users.
We offer competitive salaries, have a generous vacation policy and provide health insurance for everyone employed with Hasura.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

Applying:

We’d love to hear from you. Even if you don’t fulfil 100% of the above requirements, or are unsure about whether this would be the right fit, please do reach out to us with your questions! You can write to us at [email protected] with your resume and any other relevant information that you’d like to share.

About Hasura:

Hasura is a venture-backed open-source technology company with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. Hasura makes your data instantly accessible over a real-time GraphQL API, so you can build and ship modern apps and APIs faster. Hasura connects to your databases, REST servers, GraphQL servers and third party APIs (eg: Stripe, Salesforce) and provides a unified API across all your data sources.
View other jobs Arrow forward
Our events and conferences

Join our events and learn how our users are leveraging GraphQL

Upcoming Events
Enterprise GraphQL banner
We’re launching a dedicated Enterprise conference this October. Join in to learn how GraphQL can help your organisation streamline your data access.
Community call banner
Featured
Hasura Community Call
Dots9:00 am PST
Last Thursday of every month
Join our monthly call and stay up-to-date on all things Hasura.
We’re launching a dedicated Enterprise conference this October. Join in to learn how GraphQL can help your organisation streamline your data access.
Join our monthly call and stay up-to-date on all things Hasura.