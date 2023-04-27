Watch our April 2023 community call to see what’s on our roadmap, early feature demos and product updates from our engineering team.
WEBINAR
April 27, 2023
9AM PT
What you will learn
See Hasura v3 live in action!
Be the first to witness what the new Hasura development experience will look like. We’ll show you a preview of the key changes in Hasura v3
Separation of build and runtime.
Declaratively authoring metadata based on the new GraphQL data specification.
We’ll also provide an update on the v3 working group and upcoming v3 private launch.
MongoDB
Explore Hasura's initial entry into NoSQL with our upcoming MongoDB compatibility release, and learn how you can join our early access program.
Enterprise Edition Trials
Trying out Hasura Enterprise features is now possible at the click of a button. Talk to our security, observability, and performance experts who are working on Hasura Enterprise, and let us know what you think!
Dynamic Routing for Databases (+multi-tenancy!)
Handling multi-user database credentials and dealing with multi-tenant data is now made easy by routing GraphQL requests to dynamically resolved database connections based on request context.
Input Validations for Inserts
Use external webhooks to perform any kind of input validations for insert mutations with a new permission type without touching the user database.
Hasura GraphQL Schema Registry
Make your GraphQL schema changes more reliable and observable, prevent breaking changes, and make collaboration across large teams, microservices, and roles more manageable and predictable.
Community demo: Pysura
Introducing Pysura: A tool for building Python applications fast with Hasura – Learn how to use the new open source Pysura library to quickly scaffold a backend for Hasura actions, events, and crons.