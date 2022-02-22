Achieving MVP with globaldatanet

How is globaldanet using Hasura?

globaldatanet was looking for a solution to map an intensely complex RBAC model for their OHTRU product. After months of work, they were no closer to solving the problem. Faced with the possibility of needing to close down their product, a late-night research project led them to Hasura. Using Hasura’s access controls, they were able to solve their problem within one week and have a production application in two months. This was made possible by adopting Hasura as their data layer orchestration between the different multi-cloud provider's infrastructure metadata.

After the success of using Hasura, they now adopt Hasura for all their cloud transformation and new initiatives for all their customers.