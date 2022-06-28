Lead product initiatives for various aspects of the Hasura Console and CLI

Lead product initiatives for various aspects of the Hasura Console and CLI Collaborate with customers and the Hasura GraphQL open-source community towards defining use cases and requirements for product improvements and features

Collaborate with customers and the Hasura GraphQL open-source community towards defining use cases and requirements for product improvements and features Develop a deep understanding of the market and competitive landscape

Develop a deep understanding of the market and competitive landscape Develop, maintain and present a product roadmap to customers, prospects and various internal stakeholders as needed

Develop, maintain and present a product roadmap to customers, prospects and various internal stakeholders as needed Make data-driven decisions to drive the best possible customer experience

Make data-driven decisions to drive the best possible customer experience Closely collaborate with members of the product management and engineering leadership team to drive organizational success

Closely collaborate with members of the product management and engineering leadership team to drive organizational success Work with multiple engineering teams to execute on and deliver high-quality product releases

Work with multiple engineering teams to execute on and deliver high-quality product releases Collaborate closely with marketing on all aspects of product launches

Collaborate closely with marketing on all aspects of product launches Enable GTM teams on product value, competitive positioning and technical configurations

Enable GTM teams on product value, competitive positioning and technical configurations Work closely with management towards defining the company’s product strategy

Hasura is looking for an exceptional Product Manager to lead product efforts for the Hasura Console and CLI.GraphQL is changing the way developers & teams build software today. The Hasura GraphQL Engine is an open source tool that makes it fast and easy to compose a GraphQL API for secure data access across a range of data sources and existing GraphQL and REST APIs. This approach empowers application developers to rapidly create and iterate their applications thanks to the flexibility of GraphQL and automation of toilsome considerations like security, performance, resource footprint, and scalability.In this position, you will work on developing innovative features in Hasura’s console and CLI such as creating a CMS experience for data management, managing database migrations and building an optimal API explorer.Hasura is being adopted by developers in startups as well as some of the largest Fortune 500 companies. We are excited to be at the intersection of two major ecosystem trends that will have a profound impact on development workflows going forward and we are looking for amazing people who are as excited as we are to join us on this journey!