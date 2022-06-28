As a Backend Engineer at Netlify, you'll work with a smart set of team members who are very motivated to keep learning and continuing to grow each other in a supportive way. We have a blameless culture where we solve problems as a team and everyone works together towards a common goal. There are different backend-oriented teams that your interests and experience could lead you into.
Experience developing production level Ruby. Our main language is Ruby but we also have projects that span across multiple languages. We believe in picking the right language for the right problem.
An extensive history of delivering product features & deploying services with a high level of comfort iterating on a system while it is constantly serving traffic. Our system is always on with demanding availability and throughput challenges.
A familiarity of working with databases like MongoDB and SQL
Some familiarity with and willingness to learn more about technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, and Redis, as well as the Zuora billing platform and observability tools like Datadog and Humio
Curiosity and openness to learning new technologies and best practices
Passion for working in a collaborative environment, where you enjoy working with a diverse group of people with different expertise working across distributed locations around the world
The ability to thrive in an environment where experimentation and failure are celebrated
Engineering Manager - Hasura Cloud Infrastructure Team (Remote US)
Hasura.io is looking for an experienced Engineering Manager to lead the team building the Hasura Cloud infrastructure. The Hasura Cloud platform gives customers a fully managed, production ready GraphQL API as a service to help build modern apps faster. The Cloud Infrastructure team is responsible for designing, building, maintaining and monitoring the infrastructure that Hasura Cloud runs on. This includes the API, dashboard, database infrastructure as well as Hasura, Gateway and the metrics/monitoring stack infrastructure.
Lead one or more of the engineering teams building the Hasura Cloud Infrastructure
Ensure the delivery of high quality and on-time software releases
Contribute towards and facilitate decision making regarding architecture of various parts of the infrastructure
Partner closely with technical architects and lead engineers to ensure that features are added in a scalable manner with minimal technical debt
Coordinate with other engineering teams to maintain cross functional relationships
Work towards increasing developer productivity by identifying and fixing bottlenecks
Work closely with the Product team to build the product roadmap
Build and implement rigorous engineering processes to ensure teams are productive, projects are coordinated and technical and design specifications are written and documented
Carry out project management tasks for the team and run sprint planning/retrospective meetings
Support the growth of the engineers and tech leads building Hasura Cloud
Contribute to defining and growing the engineering management culture at Hasura
Hasura.io is looking for an experienced Manager to lead and eventually build a team to own our Cloud & Infrastructure Security. The Hasura Cloud platform gives customers a fully managed, production ready GraphQL API as a service to help build modern apps faster. You’ll help grow and develop the part of our security program that ensures that the Hasura product infrastructure and company systems, networks and applications are appropriately secured. We're looking for someone who enables positive business and security outcomes through effective communications, strategic planning, and business collaboration.
Coordinate and collaborate with our IT and Business Application partners to define security requirements and assess Hasura's business applications, endpoints, and infrastructure while embracing Zero Trust principles
Develop and refine our vulnerability management strategy as well as execute on a roadmap of incremental improvements
Provide security leadership and coaching to our engineers to help develop and advance our people professionally
Build, develop and maintain healthy cross-organizational relationships to cultivate good security outcomes for our customers and for Hasura business
Partner with product engineering teams to help secure product workloads (Servers, Kubernetes, etc.) in our multi-cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure) environment
Design and develop information security policies and associated controls to ensure we continue to meet GDPR/Privacy & compliance objectives as well as customer requirements
Coordinate various compliance audits (SOC2, ISO etc.) with different teams and external stakeholders
Develop and regularly report on the status of major initiatives under the team's charter
Contribute to defining and growing the engineering management culture at Hasura
Hasura is looking for an experienced Technical Account Manager (TAM) who can help our customers/users get productive with Hasura and achieve their desired objectives. You will help enterprise customers chalk out their short term and long term Hasura adoption roadmap and objectives, and help them achieve success against this roadmap. You will do this by co-designing technical strategies with the Customer Success and other teams at Hasura, and execute this strategy to help onboard our Enterprise customers and partner with them to help them achieve their success milestones. Your technical acumen and customer-facing skills will enable you to effectively represent Hasura within a customer’s environment. Internally, you will serve as the technical champion for our enterprise customers, acting as the voice of the customer within Hasura, and liaise with the sales, product and documentation teams to surface necessary changes.
Take complete ownership of all post-sales engagements for a portfolio of accounts, ensuring constant communication with customers and emerging as their trusted technical advisor, with a special focus on onboarding new Enterprise customers to help them quickly get productive with the Hasura Enterprise edition product.
Understand, advocate and document customer’s use case, architecture and roadmap.
Effectively manage the tracking and resolution of customer escalations.
Champion and advocate for customer use-cases & requirements within Hasura. Articulate and follow up with other teams on customers’ product features and future roadmap needs and address them actively.
Prepare and/or curate necessary customer communications collateral such as training material, solution presentations, etc.
Report performance against key customer engagement metrics, including renewal/churn indicators, expansion and adoption trends through effective dashboards.
Coordinate with the Customer Success, Product, Engineering and other teams at Hasura for all of the above activities as required.
Track customer feedback, satisfaction and early-warnings for churn.
Senior Data Engineer - Product Analytics (Remote , India)
GraphQL is changing the way developers & teams build software today. Hasura GraphQL Engine is an open source tool that makes it fast and easy to compose a GraphQL API for secure data access across a range of data sources and existing GraphQL and REST APIs. This approach empowers application developers to rapidly create and iterate their applications thanks to the flexibility of GraphQL and automation of toilsome considerations like security, performance, resource footprint, and scalability.
Hasura is being adopted by developers in startups as well as some of the largest Fortune 500 companies. We are excited to be at the intersection of two major ecosystem trends that will have a profound impact on development workflows going forward and we are looking for amazing people who are as excited as we are to join us on this journey!
Work with data analysts and other data users to update data tools, queries, schemas, and notebooks
Create and maintain data pipelines between internal databases and SaaS applications
Maintain our data warehouse and ensure quality data availability
Update instrumentation in various systems, either directly or working with other engineers
Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) - Hasura Cloud (Remote India)
Hasura Cloud is a unique GraphQL product that lessens the effort that goes into building backends for applications. Our customers can use Hasura Cloud to generate a fully-featured unified GraphQL API connected to several databases and other REST/GraphQL APIs.
Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) are responsible for keeping Hasura Cloud systems running smoothly and making sure updates can be rolled out reliably without any downtime.
Build out our infrastructure with Terraform, Kubernetes, VMs.
Design, build and maintain core infrastructure pieces that allow Hasura Cloud scaling to support thousands of concurrent requests from our users.
Expand Hasura Cloud to support multiple Cloud providers, we currently use AWS and GCP.
Improve the deployment process to make it as reliable and boring as possible.
Be on a PagerDuty rotation to respond to Hasura Cloud availability incidents and provide support for service engineers with customer incidents.
Use your dev time to address the systemic issues you’ve identified, to proactively prevent incidents from happening.
Design smart monitoring that alerts on symptoms (our SLIs) rather than on causes, to make each alert meaningful and actionable.
Document every action so your findings turn into repeatable actions–and then into automation.
Debug production issues across services and levels of the stack.
Hasura is looking for an exceptional Product Manager to lead product efforts for the Hasura Console and CLI.
Lead product initiatives for various aspects of the Hasura Console and CLI
Collaborate with customers and the Hasura GraphQL open-source community towards defining use cases and requirements for product improvements and features
Develop a deep understanding of the market and competitive landscape
Develop, maintain and present a product roadmap to customers, prospects and various internal stakeholders as needed
Make data-driven decisions to drive the best possible customer experience
Closely collaborate with members of the product management and engineering leadership team to drive organizational success
Work with multiple engineering teams to execute on and deliver high-quality product releases
Collaborate closely with marketing on all aspects of product launches
Enable GTM teams on product value, competitive positioning and technical configurations
Work closely with management towards defining the company’s product strategy