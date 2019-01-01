Merge remote GraphQL schemas and get a unified GraphQL API.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use another hosting provider?
Yes! You can replace DigitalOcean with any other hosting provider as long as you can run a Docker container on them. Here are the docs for deployment.
Can I use another auth provider?
Yes! Hasura doesn’t enforce which authentication system you use. You are free to choose Passport.js, Firebase-Auth or your own custom auth solution. Here are the docs for setting up Authentication/Access Control.
Can I write custom backend code or business logic?
Absolutely! You can write custom GraphQL resolvers in your favourite language/framework and use schema stitching to merge with Hasura's GraphQL APIs.
Where is my data stored? How do I export/import?
Your data is stored in the same DigitalOcean Droplet with Postgres running as a Docker container. You can also switch to managed database hosting solution like Google Cloud SQL, Amazon RDS etc and point Hasura GraphQL Engine to that Database URL. You can use pg_dump to directly connect to the database for export/import.
I’m migrating from firebase. How do I switch?
Sure. If you are using Firebase Realtime Database, you can use our open-source CLI tool firebase2graphql. It takes data exported from firebase and imports it into Postgres via Hasura GraphQL engine.