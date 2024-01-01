Hasura Data Delivery Network is now in beta!

Supergraph Architecture Guide

The Supergraph Manifesto is a critical resource for GraphQL platform architects. It provides essential strategies, ready-to-use tactics, reference architecture & schema, and an operating model for fostering shared ownership of subgraphs across teams. This manifesto has,

  • • Core strategy for platforms architects, subgraph owners and API consumers to effectively collaborate
  • • Reference architecture for quick and efficient onboarding of domain sources into a new or existing supergraph
  • • Design principles and a reference GraphQL schema for a standardized Supergraph API
  • • New GraphQL design language to express API quality (standardization and composition)
  • • A checklist to evaluate supergraph tools & architecture quality
