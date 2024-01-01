Supergraph Architecture Guide

The Supergraph Manifesto is a critical resource for GraphQL platform architects. It provides essential strategies, ready-to-use tactics, reference architecture & schema, and an operating model for fostering shared ownership of subgraphs across teams. This manifesto has,

• Core strategy for platforms architects, subgraph owners and API consumers to effectively collaborate

• Reference architecture for quick and efficient onboarding of domain sources into a new or existing supergraph

• Design principles and a reference GraphQL schema for a standardized Supergraph API

• New GraphQL design language to express API quality (standardization and composition)

• A checklist to evaluate supergraph tools & architecture quality