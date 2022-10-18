From GraphQL to PromptQL: A New Chapter Begins

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GraphQL – the missing piece to realizing your enterprise platform vision

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Internal developer platforms are on the rise in large tech-savvy enterprises – it is how these companies enable their 1000s of developers to ship faster and more frequently. We will discuss what is driving the platform engineering movement; why building data-as-a-service into your internal platform is hard, and how GraphQL can solve many of these challenges.

In his keynote, Tanmai Gopal, CEO Hasura will introduce the GraphQL Data Specification which helps standardize data API conventions around transactional, analytical, and streaming workloads.

He will also introduce Node Level Security, a policy engine for GraphQL that allows product teams to easily set up fine-grained security and caching policies for their GraphQL API.

Speaker

Tanmai Gopal

Tanmai Gopal

Tanmai is the co-founder of hasura.io, an open-source engine that gives developers instant realtime GraphQL APIs and event-sourcing on Postgres. Tanmai has been active in the cloud-native, postgres & GraphQL community, is a frequent speaker at related international conferences and is the author of https://3factor.app. 3factor anarchitectural pattern for building scalable and resilient backends with GraphQL, event-sourcing and serverless.

He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span React, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.
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