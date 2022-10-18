GraphQL – the missing piece to realizing your enterprise platform vision

Internal developer platforms are on the rise in large tech-savvy enterprises – it is how these companies enable their 1000s of developers to ship faster and more frequently. We will discuss what is driving the platform engineering movement; why building data-as-a-service into your internal platform is hard, and how GraphQL can solve many of these challenges.



In his keynote, Tanmai Gopal, CEO Hasura will introduce the GraphQL Data Specification which helps standardize data API conventions around transactional, analytical, and streaming workloads.



He will also introduce Node Level Security, a policy engine for GraphQL that allows product teams to easily set up fine-grained security and caching policies for their GraphQL API.





Speaker