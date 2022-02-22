GraphQL – the missing piece to realizing your enterprise platform vision

Nov 10, 2022

Internal developer platforms are on the rise in large tech-savvy enterprises – it is how these companies enable their 1000s of developers to ship faster and more frequently. In our opening keynote, Tanmai Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of Hasura, will discuss what is driving the platform engineering movement; why building data-as-a-service into your internal platform is hard, and how GraphQL can solve many of these challenges to help you realize your platform vision.

Tanmai Gopal