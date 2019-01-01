🚀
Announcing our 25M fundraise
Announcing Hasura Cloud: the managed service to access your data via GraphQL instantly
Preview
Instant GraphQL for MySQL
Get GraphQL APIs for MySQL in minutes
Get started with Hasura Core
Point open-source Hasura Core to your MySQL database and get a GraphQL API
Use our Docker containers to get started immediately.
Extend Your Existing Database
No need to migrate or move your data
Connect your existing MySQL database to apps written in React, Angular, Vue, and mobile frameworks with one GraphQL endpoint.
Join your data with other databases and APIs with
remote joins
Out-of-the-box GraphQL with Authorization
Powerful GraphQL queries
Fine grained authorization for your GraphQL APIs
Learn More
New to Hasura and GraphQL? Visit our
guides and tutorials
to get started.