GraphQL Foundation
is a neutral foundation founded by global technology and application development companies. Hasura is a founding member of the GraphQL foundation and is working together with other members to form a new, vendor-neutral foundation that will provide unified governance and stewardship for GraphQL.
Hosted under the Linux Foundation
, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, the Foundation’s mission will be to enable widespread adoption and help accelerate development of GraphQL and the surrounding ecosystem. Read more on recent announcements
.