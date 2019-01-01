What is GraphQL?

GraphQL is a specification of how to talk to an API. It’s typically used over HTTP where the key idea is to POST a “query” to an HTTP endpoint, instead of hitting different HTTP endpoints for different resources. GraphQL is designed for developers of web/mobile apps to be able to make API calls to fetch exactly the data they need from their backend APIs.



GraphQL is made for modern mobile and web clients. It defines standard grammar for a query language to read/write data. With GraphQL you can fetch exactly what you want from your app’s backend. It kind of looks like a neater JSON with just the keys and allows you to pass arbitrary parameters in the query.